MARYLAND- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has vetoed legislation that would have required state agencies to direct at least half of their print and digital advertising spending to local Maryland news organizations, saying the proposal would limit the state’s ability to communicate effectively with the public.
Senate Bill 459, known as the Local News for Maryland Communities Act of 2026, sought to establish a procurement goal requiring 50 percent of a state agency’s total advertising contract dollars to be spent directly with qualifying Maryland news outlets.
Under the bill, eligible organizations would have included print publications, digital news outlets, nonprofit media organizations and broadcast stations that meet specific requirements tied to original journalism, Maryland-focused coverage, staffing and audience reach. The legislation also called for prioritizing outlets serving underserved communities.
The measure included exceptions for advertising campaigns aimed primarily outside Maryland for tourism promotion, employee recruitment and economic investment efforts.
In his May 22 veto letter, Moore said he supports strengthening local journalism but argued the legislation would create unintended consequences for state communication efforts.
“Local news organizations provide a diversity of thought and perspective essential to an informed citizenry and their role as an independent check on government and private conduct, through both routine and investigative reporting, is a public good that my Administration values,” Moore wrote.
Moore said requiring agencies to spend 50 percent of advertising dollars with Maryland news organizations would restrict access to other communication channels, including digital platforms, streaming services, outdoor advertising and regional partnerships.
The governor also raised concerns about subscription paywalls, writing that directing state advertising dollars toward outlets accessible only to subscribers could reduce public reach.
Moore further argued that the bill could create financial concerns by limiting procurement flexibility and potentially increasing advertising costs.
“If enacted, Senate Bill 459 would force the State into an untenable choice: increase its overall advertising budget to maintain current levels of reach and effectiveness or reduce its advertising reach to remain within existing budget constraints,” Moore wrote.
Despite the veto, Moore said his administration plans to continue working with lawmakers and stakeholders during the 2027 legislative session to develop alternatives that support local journalism while maintaining statewide communication goals.
If approved, the bill would have taken effect Oct. 1, 2026.