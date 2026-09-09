SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- More than $5 million in federal funding is being invested in health care services and facilities across Sussex County.
U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester and U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride highlighted the investments during their “Delaware Delivers: Federal Investment at Work” tour.
The delegation visited La Red Health Center in Georgetown and Beebe Healthcare’s Long Neck Health Center in Millsboro.
According to state leaders, La Red will receive more than $3.7 million, including $2 million for improvements at its Georgetown campus, $720,000 for upgrades at its Seaford location and $1 million for its Rural Re-Entry Program, which connects formerly incarcerated people with health care, treatment, housing and workforce support.
“This funding is critical for La Red and our patients,” said Rachel Hersh, president and CEO of La Red Health Center. “Every year, 15,000 people in Sussex County count on us for their healthcare needs. This funding will allow us to make necessary improvements to our Georgetown and Seaford facilities that will extend the lives of those buildings. It will also allow us to enhance our care for our patients by adding staff to our rural re-entry program.”
The delegation says Beebe Healthcare will receive $1.75 million to relocate and expand its Coordinated Care Center at the Long Neck Health Center. The funding will support expanded primary care, care coordination and chronic disease management.
Beebe launched the Coordinated Care Center in Lewes in August 2024 to help people leaving the hospital connect with follow-up care, particularly those without a primary care provider.
"At Beebe Healthcare, we know that access to care is about more than having healthcare options available," said David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare. "The Coordinated Care Center helps bridge the gap between a hospital stay and long-term health, connecting patients to primary care, care coordination, chronic disease management, and other support services that help them stay well."
Senator Coons said the investments address a shortage of doctors and health care services in Sussex County.
“Anyone who lives downstate will tell you there simply aren’t enough doctors in Sussex,” said Sen. Chris Coons. “It makes it harder for people to get the care they need, leaving communities here sicker, ER wait times longer, and health care more expensive for everybody.”