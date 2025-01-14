LEWES, Del. — CoastTV reported a crash involving a motorcyclist on Coastal Highway Monday evening. Delaware State Police confirm the 19-year-old motorcycle driver from Bear was critically hurt in the crash on Jan. 13 after fleeing from a Delaware State Police trooper.
The incident began around 5:32 p.m. when a Suzuki GSXR 750 motorcycle passed an unmarked Delaware State Police Chevrolet Tahoe near Old Landing Road and split lanes between cars. The trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the rider fled at a high speed, driving recklessly along Coastal Highway.
As the motorcyclist ran a red light at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Melson Road, he collided with the passenger side of a Ford F-150, which was crossing the northbound lanes. The truck's 69-year-old driver from Milton was not hurt said DSP.
The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. Coastal Highway remained closed for an extended period as police investigated the crash.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation and asks anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.