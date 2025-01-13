LEWES, Del.- First responders are on the scene of a serious accident on Route One in Lewes.
Units were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Route One and Bay Crossing Boulevard. Photos from the scene appear to show a car and motorcycle involved in the crash with serious damage.
According to DelDOT alerts, the northbound lanes of the highway are shut down due to the accident.
According to a Delaware State Police spokesperson, a motorcyclist traveling northbound on Coastal Highway was involved in a collision with a truck that was crossing the northbound lanes to turn into Bay Crossing Boulevard.
The motorcyclist is in critical condition and was transported to an area hospital. Investigators are working to determine all factors that led to the crash, including the motorcyclist's movements prior to the collision.
The roadway is still shut down as of 7 p.m. Monday.
The crash is under investigation, and troopers remain on the scene.
This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.