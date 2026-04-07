DELMARVA - A long-term, multi-agency investigation has led to the dismantling of a major drug trafficking organization operating across the Eastern Shore and beyond, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation, led by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Team and Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, targeted a group responsible for distributing illegal drugs throughout Maryland and Virginia’s Eastern Shore, as well as Baltimore and parts of lower Delaware.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said the operation resulted in the seizure of large quantities of illegal drugs, weapons and cash tied to the group. The effort involved multiple agencies working together to disrupt what investigators described as a significant criminal network.
According to investigators, the case began in late 2024 after information surfaced about Desmond Roberts Jr. allegedly being involved in controlled dangerous substance transactions in Worcester County. By early 2025, investigators determined Roberts Jr. was connected to a larger drug trafficking operation.
Over several months, law enforcement used surveillance, undercover operations, search warrants and coordinated enforcement actions to identify key people and dismantle trafficking routes, said the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation escalated to a Title III wiretap, during which 19 phone lines were intercepted. Investigators said that effort helped identify and disrupt people responsible for supplying illegal drugs to communities across the region.