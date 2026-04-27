ELLENDALE, Del. - Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a house fire Monday morning on South Old State Road near Ellendale.
At approximately 10:11 a.m. first responders were dispatched to the fire. Crews from the Milton Fire Department, Ellendale Fire Company, Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company, Carlisle Fire Company, Memorial Fire Company and Georgetown Fire Company worked together to bring the fire under control.
The fire lasted about an hour and a half before it was brought under control and caused a minor collapse of the structure. According to Jay Jones, with the Ellendale Fire Company, no one was inside the house. He did say this fire was challenging with the amount of volunteers available. Jones encourages anyone who can volunteer time or donate to help.
CoastTV has reached out to the State Fire Marshal for information on a cause of the fire or the extent of damage. The State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the incident.