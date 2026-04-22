LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Agriculture is warning people not to open or plant unsolicited seed packages arriving in the mail that they did not order, citing potential risks to local agriculture and the environment.
The department says anyone who receives seeds they did not order should avoid handling them and report them. The warning comes as spring planting season begins and more people turn their attention to gardening.
"If you get any seeds in the mail that you didn’t ask for, that you didn’t order, just be aware. Just be wary of them," said Michael Lewis from the Delaware Department of Agriculture.
The department noted that similar incidents were reported in 2020, when mystery seed packets appeared in mailboxes from overseas. They say the seeds could still pose a serious threat if introduced into local soil.
"It’s something that could potentially pose a risk to local agriculture and the environment at large," Lewis said.
Farmers we spoke to warn that unidentified seeds could grow into invasive or harmful plants. At Magee Farms in Lewes, Daniel Magee says even small packets can lead to significant problems if planted.
"The state of Delaware has a noxious weed law. That some weeds can overtake and become a real problem. Three of them that come to mind is Johnson Grass is one. Palmer amaranth is another one. And the third one that comes to my mind is Bur Cucumber. So noxious weeds get can overtake, the native plants. And they are a real, real big problem."
The department stress that people should not treat the seeds as harmless or experimental.
"You wouldn’t put an unknown piece of food in your body," Lewis said. "It’s always good to not put an unknown seed into the ground."
The Department of Agriculture advises anyone who receives suspicious seeds to keep the packaging, mailing label and contents intact and report the delivery for further investigation.