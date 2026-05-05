ELLENDALE, Del. - DelDOT announced the closure of N. Old State Road between Milton Ellendale Hwy and Fleatown Road for the installation of drainage pipes.
The closure will start on Monday, May. 11 to through Friday, May. 15. That is all weather permitting.
According to DelDOT, drivers who want to travel north on N. Old State Rd can turn left onto Main St, then turn right onto Dupont Blvd, then turn right onto Fleatown Rd, Returning to N. Old State Rd.
Drivers who want to travel south on N. Old State Rd will turn right onto Fleatown Rd, then turn left onto Dupont Blvd, then turn left onto Beach Hwy, returning to N. Old State Rd.