Nalu in Dewey Beach expanding: Why mixed opinions were expressed during approval process

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Nalu in Dewey Beach is a popular restaurant for both locals and beachgoers. In July, the Dewey Beach Town Council approved the restaurant owner's plans for an expansion. While some were excited about the additional space, others voiced concerns over the noise from live music, and feared the project would make it worse.
According to the restaurant’s owner, the new expansion will create a new indoor dining area. The stage, currently outdoors, will be moved to this indoor space, which will connect to the outdoor patio through two sliding-glass doors.
In preparation for the construction, Nalu recently posted on Facebook that it will be closing early this season.
At the public meeting held in July, a neighbor who lives on Van Dyke Street shared her experience living close to the restaurant. “At 10:00 at night, I had to leave my dining room where I was working because the noise was so loud, I could not hear the person I was speaking to on the phone,” the neighbor explained.
After hearing the concerns from nearby neighbors, the owner of Nalu stated that he would do his best to be a better neighbor, but only within reasonable limits.