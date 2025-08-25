MILLSBORO, Del. — The Nanticoke Indian Association celebrated a major step forward Monday afternoon with a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the Nanticoke Indian Center, located on John J. Williams Highway near Millsboro.
The $3 million project, supported through a mix of state, federal and local funding, will expand the Center into a true community hub — preserving cultural heritage while providing vital services for people who live in Sussex County.
The ceremony, held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 25, included a blessing of the grounds and a traditional round friendship dance, highlighting the cultural pride and unity that has carried the tribe through years of planning and fundraising.
"We really want to provide the public with an opportunity to get to know us as their neighbors and more importantly, to be able to have a better appreciation for who we are as a people," said Dr. Bonnie G. Hall, the tribe’s historian.
The expanded center will be attached to the existing building at 27073 John J. Williams Highway and is designed to offer a wide range of services — including child and elder care, food distribution, and educational programming.