LEWES, Del- On Saturday, a blessing of the Nanticoke Indians garden Story Post took place at the Delaware Community Foundation in Lewes.
The garden story post gives visitors an opportunity to learn more about the Nanticoke people and their connection to the tribe.
Dr. Bonnie Hall, Historian for The Nanticoke Indian Tribe, said the garden post is very important for the community. "most folks that are moving here today have no knowledge that the first people the first day were native Americans, the Nanticoke Indian tribe. And so this is a way to commemorate that history, the legacy and the culture and traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation."
The project was created through a partnership between the Nanticoke Indian association, Lewes in Bloom and the Delaware Community Foundation.
Mike DiPaolo, Vice President of Philanthropy for Delaware Community Foundation said projects like this can help keep that history visible and create opportunities for people to learn about the community. ""to be able to bring different cultures together, different people together, upstate, downstate, native peoples, people who have just moved here a couple of years ago, together to understand what happened. This is exactly what you should be able to have a post like this that celebrates. That is wonderful."
The post is a reminder that local history can be found in places people pass every day, and that sharing those stories can help keep the Nanticoke community's heritage alive for future generations.