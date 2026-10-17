Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&