DOVER, Del. - NASCAR driver Myatt Snider is expected to drive a car honoring fallen Delaware State Police Trooper Matthew "Ty" Snook during the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series BetRivers 200 at the Monster Mile on Saturday, May 16.
The Delaware State Police Museum is seeking donations to help make the tribute happen. Donations can be made by scanning the QR code in the museum’s post, using the link provided by the museum or by mailing or dropping off a check to the DSP Museum.
According to the museum, any proceeds that exceed the amount needed for Snider to race will go to the Delaware State Troopers Association Benevolent Fund. The fund supports Delaware State Police personnel and their families during times of need and in response to tragedy.
The museum said it hopes the car will be displayed at the DSP Museum during the week of the race, but final details have not yet been announced.
Snook, 34, was shot and killed in the line of duty in December at the DMV in Wilmington, according to Delaware State Police. He was originally from Hockessin and served as a Delaware state trooper for 10 years. He leaves behind his wife and their 1-year-old daughter.
Snook joined Delaware State Police on March 6, 2015, as part of the 88th recruit class and reached the rank of Grade One Corporal. After field training, he was assigned to Troop 6 at Prices Corner in New Castle County, where he worked the overnight shift throughout his career.
Delaware State Police said Snook was known as a dependable, professional and committed trooper.