DELAWARE – NASCAR fans visiting Dover Motor Speedway this summer will have the chance to explore more of Delaware because of a partnership with Visit Delaware. Free shuttles will take fans from the track to Rehoboth Beach and the Delaware State Fair in Harrington from July 17-19.
Two shuttles will depart daily from Dover Motor Speedway, giving visitors time to go to other Delaware’s summer attractions before returning to the track in time for race events.
Shuttle Schedule
Thursday, July 17:
- 11 a.m. – Departs Dover to Rehoboth Beach, returns at 3 p.m.
- Noon – Departs Dover to the Delaware State Fair, returns at 4 p.m.
Friday, July 18:
- 10 a.m. – Departs Dover to Rehoboth Beach, returns at 2 p.m.
- 11 a.m. – Departs Dover to the Delaware State Fair, returns at 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 19:
- 10 a.m. – Departs Dover to Rehoboth Beach, returns at 2 p.m.
- 11 a.m. – Departs Dover to the Delaware State Fair, returns at 3 p.m.
Advance online registration is required to board the free shuttles. NASCAR fans who take the Friday or Saturday shuttles will be back in time for key race events, including the General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, July 18, and the BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 19.
Race Weekend
Dover Motor Speedway’s 2025 NASCAR weekend includes:
- Friday, July 18: General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race (5 p.m., FS1)
- Saturday, July 19: BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (4:30 p.m., The CW, Performance Racing Network)
- Sunday, July 20: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., TNT, Performance Racing Network)
Dover Motor Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event for 56 consecutive years and is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series races.