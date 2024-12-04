LEWES, Del. -Road work began on Nassau Commons Boulevard after some businesses on the road were alerted on Nov. 18.
But not all businesses were aware of the road work, leading one business owner to tell CoastTV News anonymously: "I'm extremely frustrated with the lack of communication between A-Del and businesses."
A letter some received mentioned a three-month timetable for the work to be completed. Art Chamos, a Lewes local, says the road work is a problem. "I have to take a 10-minute detour just to go to the grocery store."
Milton local Andrew Counts, who drives through Lewes daily, is already noticing the backup this road work is causing.
"There are already way too many cars at the backup detour on Route 9."