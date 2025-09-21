Nassau road plans

DelDOT's image shows plans for a new road underneath the highway.

LEWES, Del - DelDOT will close Nassau Road at Route 1 beginning Sept. 22. This is part of ongoing work on the Route 1 Minos Conaway Grade Separated Intersection project

According to DelDOT, the closure will allow crews to install storm drain pipes beneath Nassau Road. Eventually, a new road will pass under the Nassau Bridge, connecting New Road and Janice Road without having to go on the highway.

The closure is expected to remain in effect through the end of October, weather permitting.

Drivers going north on Route 1 will be directed past Nassau Road before taking a right to return to the road. Drivers going south will turn left onto Nassau Road at the first available intersection. DelDOT urges drivers to use caution in the work zone and plan to allow for minor delays.

Minos Conaway Project

The larger project spans from of Red Mill Pond to the Five Points intersection and includes three roundabouts and multiple new access roads on both sides of Route 1. 

