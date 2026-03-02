DELAWARE -Delaware's Division of Public Health is promoting National Nutrition Month in March. an annual campaign led by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to highlight the importance of making informed food choices and building healthy eating and physical activity habits.
DPH says small, consistent steps can make a meaningful difference in overall wellness for people of all ages.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics encourages people to focus on simple strategies, including filling half their plate with fruits and vegetables, choosing whole grains more often, and incorporating lean proteins and low-fat dairy into daily meals. Swapping sugary beverages for water is another key recommendation.
Regular physical activity is also part of the equation. Experts recommend aiming for consistent movement each week, whether through walking, biking, strength training or other forms of exercise.
According to DPH, National Nutrition Month also emphasizes that healthy eating looks different for everyone. Balance, variety and portion awareness are central to building sustainable habits that work for individuals and families alike.