DELAWARE - Nearly $1 million in federal funding will help build 24 energy-efficient homes for low-income families in rural Kent and Sussex counties, Delaware’s congressional delegation announced Wednesday.
Nearly $1 million federal grant supports affordable housing in Kent and Sussex counties
- Nicole Richter
Nicole Richter
Reporter, CoastTV and Telemundo Delmarva
Nicole Richter joined CoastTV News as a bilingual reporter in July 2025. She graduated from Temple University in May 2025 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism.
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Nicole Richter
Reporter, CoastTV and Telemundo Delmarva
Nicole Richter joined CoastTV News as a bilingual reporter in July 2025. She graduated from Temple University in May 2025 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism.
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