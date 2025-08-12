HARRINGTON, Del. – A pair of helpful hands and DelDOT employees teamed up the morning of Aug.8 to protect a loose horse until its owner could retrieve it.
According to a social media post shared by Robert Scott, Billy Harvey Jr. and Carroll Jester spotted the horse, which had escaped its fenced area the previous day. They stayed with the animal to keep it away from traffic until two Delaware Department of Transportation workers from the Harrington maintenance yard arrived.
The state employees assisted in securing the area and ensuring the horse remained safe until the owner arrived. DelDOT noted that its crews often encounter unexpected situations on the roads, and in this case, the animal was “in stable condition” by the time it was returned.