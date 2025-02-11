LEWES, Del. - With snow already beginning to cover the roads in Sussex County, people are doing what they can to help their neighbors.
Village Volunteers in Lewes provides services to older adults. Some of those services include transportation to doctors appointments and grocery stores. They also offer in home services like hanging a picture or changing a light bulb who may struggle with mobility.
On Tuesday, Executive Director, Anna Moshier, says they were helping the people they serve prepare for the snow.
"Starting today, we're starting to look at our services that we have scheduled for tomorrow and rescheduling any of those that are not medical appointments for example. So they're not as urgent," said Moshier.
Not only are they helping people prepare for the snow but they're helping them maintain their normal routine after the snow clears.
"We wait until the doctor's offices call our members to cancel, and then we'll help them reschedule and get them a new driver to get them to and from their appointments," Moshier explained.
Moshier told CoastTV things like grocery shopping or friendly home visits might be pushed back a day or two. She says they try to make up those days by the end of the week.