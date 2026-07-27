LEWES, Del. — More than two years after a fire destroyed the Plantation neighborhood clubhouse in Lewes, a proposal to replace it with indoor pickleball courts, a new swimming pool and additional parking has divided residents. Supporters say the project would meet growing demand for pickleball in the community.
Supporters said the project would help address the shortage of indoor pickleball courts during the winter months. "Many people would go several days or longer without being able to play because there just was not enough court space for the demand," resident Kathy Aldridge said. She said the proposed indoor courts would help meet that demand and give players more opportunities to play year-round.
Opponents raised concerns about increased traffic, parking and noise within the Plantation community. Several residents questioned whether the neighborhood's roads could handle additional visitors and tournaments, with one resident calling it "incredible no one has been killed" because of existing traffic conditions entering and leaving the community.
Attorney Mackenzie Sinclair, representing the applicant, argued the proposal would rebuild recreational amenities lost in a January 2024 fire and continue a long-standing use of the property. She said the proposed clubhouse would be about 3,400 square feet smaller than the building destroyed by the fire and that the project would include indoor pickleball courts, a community pool and an expansion of on-site parking from 47 to 113 spaces.
Sinclair also cited DelDOT's service level evaluation and testimony from the applicant's traffic engineer, who said the proposal would have a "diminutive impact" on surrounding roads because the replacement building is smaller than the previous facility. She said the applicant is proposing a one-way entrance, additional parking signage, landscaping and screening, and is willing to continue discussions with the Plantation Homeowners Association regarding roadway maintenance and other site improvements.
The Plantation Homeowners Association said it is taking a neutral position on the zoning application.
After hearing several hours of public testimony, the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission deferred its decision on the application, which would allow indoor pickleball courts, a swimming pool and additional parking to be built on the former clubhouse site.