SALISBURY, Md. — Nemours Children’s Health has opened a clinic in Salisbury.
The new 4,000 square foot clinic is Nemours Children’s Health’s first specialty care site in Maryland. It will initially provide pediatric cardiology services, with six other specialties coming online in phases. These include neurosurgery, otolaryngology, orthopedics, radiology, urology and neurology.
“Ensuring that children have access to high-quality care is critical to the overall health and well-being of any community, and this new specialty care location reflects our commitment to providing world-class care that is convenient to where children live, go to school and play,” said Dr. Meg Frizzola, Chief Medical Officer for Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware Valley.
Appointments for pediatric cardiac care are now available, and Nemours plans to launch the remaining specialties over the next several months.
Dr. Shubhika Srivastava, Chief of Cardiology for Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware, said her team is proud to lead the way. “Our vision to create the healthiest generations of children challenges us to think broadly about where and how we expand our services to make the greatest impact on the health of children,” Srivastava said. “Our cardiology team is proud to be the first to provide care in the Salisbury location, and as other services come online, we will together continuously elevate the level of care for families in this community.”
The Salisbury clinic will be supported by Nemours Children’s Hospital located in Wilmington. Nemours also has a facility in Milford.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Nemours.org.