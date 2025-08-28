DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A life-saving device is now available in the heart of Dewey Beach, after the installation of an AED.
On Aug. 9, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at The Starboard to recognize the installation of a 24/7 accessible automated external defibrillator tower, placed along the Dewey Beach bayside boardwalk. The device is available to both locals and visitors during emergencies.
Following the donation, the equipment was immediately handed over to Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper for installation at the ceremony Saturday.