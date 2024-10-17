Buckingham Elementary School

Construction of the new Buckingham Elementary School is moving forward after new approval from Worcester County. 

BERLIN, Md.- A project, over a year in the making, is moving forward. Worcester County is continuing with plans to build a new Buckingham Elementary School.

Maryland has pledged $25.8 million toward the project, marking the largest state contribution to a school in the county's history. The county itself is adding $47 million to the initiative. This week, the county commissioners approved the school board's request to begin design work.

Officials say construction is slated to be completed by the summer of 2029. The new funding comes after plans for the new school were paused one year ago because there was insufficient funding to complete the project. As planning enters its initial stages, officials say the design work is expected to begin in the next 60 days.

