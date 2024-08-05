MILTON, Del. - Beebe Healthcare hosted a grand opening on Wednesday, July 31 for a new facility set to open Monday, August 5.
The new health center welcomed more than 200 people as they toured the facility.
According to Beebe Healthcare, this is their fifth walk-in care center and the first in the Milton area. The walk-in care centers are open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Milton Health Center is located at 23900 Milton Ellendale Highway. The health center is part of the Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion.
President and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, Dr. David Tam, shared that many of the visitors last Wednesday told him how much the facility was needed in Milton.
"I realized how important of a place Milton is," said Tam. "When you think about all the communities further west that have little to no care, when you talk about Ellendale in some of the western parts of this county. Building in Milton means that we can take care of all those different people wherever they are centered here in a place that's growing."
Tam talked about "overbuilding" the facility to prepare to expand and provide other services. Rather than having to build a new building, the facility has extra space on standby.