DELAWARE - A new bill introduced in Delaware’s Senate could bring stronger protections for people living in manufactured home communities. Senate Bill 40, introduced on Jan. 10, aims to address landlord violations and improve living conditions for tenants.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Walsh and co-sponsored by several other lawmakers, makes repeated violations of rental agreements or state housing laws by landlords a violation of the state’s Consumer Fraud Act.
Additionally, the introduced bill empowers the Attorney General to petition Justice of the Peace Courts to establish receiverships for manufactured home communities under specified conditions.
Another provision requires the courts to notify the Department of Justice’s Director of Consumer Protection within 10 days of receiving a tenant receivership petition, except in cases where the Attorney General is the petitioner.
Senate Bill 40 is currently awaiting further discussion in the Senate Housing & Land Use Committee.
As CoastTV previously reported, other manufactured community woes include the Donovan Smith Mobile Home Park. The park experienced several issues with their water and sewer that led to it being annexed into the City of Lewes.