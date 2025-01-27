Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&