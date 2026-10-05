MILLSBORO, Del - The Millsboro Town Council discussed possibly lowering the speed limit on part of Radish Road as new residential development brings more traffic to the area. The proposal would lower the speed limit to 25 mph from Delaware Avenue to Mumford Road.
Town Manager Jamie Burk said new development has added to concerns about speeding on the road.
“There’s a new development on that street. It’s a Somerton Chase,” Burk said. “We’ve had complaints from citizens in that area about the speed on Radish Road.”
Burk said the town previously had different speed limits along portions of Radish Road, prompting officials to work towards a uniform limit for the road.
“Just trying to slow things down, so people aren’t flying through residential areas,” Burk said.
Millsboro local Jerry Longley said he has also seen safety concerns involving school buses along the road.
“I’ve seen and heard the bus tooting the horn. People don’t stop for the bus with the red lights and all,” Longley said. “Everyone’s in such a hurry that I think discouraging faster driving would be a safer option.”
No action was taken on the proposed speed limit change because a portion of Radish Road is outside the town limits.
The proposal will now return to the town’s DelDOT committee for further review. Burk said the committee works with DelDOT to brainstorm ways to improve safety in the area before making recommendations to the Town Council.