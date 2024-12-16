DOVER, Del. - The first five members of Delaware's controversial Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board have now been appointed.
The goal of this new board is to increase state government control of hospitals with the power to review and approve annual budgets beginning with budgets for calendar year 2026.
It's a plan that has been met with pushback by state Republicans every step of the way and Monday the temperature on that fight was ratcheted up even higher. In a session where lawmakers voted on nominations for five out of the seven board seats the entirety of the Delaware State Senate Republican Caucus abstained from voting.
A statement from Delaware State Senate Republicans reads: "Our caucus decided to go "Not Voting" on the nominees for the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board. This decision is not a critique of the nominees themselves but reflects our concerns about the law that created this Board and the timing of these appointments."
"The law, passed as House Bill 350, faced unanimous Republican opposition in the House and Senate when it was debated, and its constitutionality is now being challenged in court by ChristianaCare. We believe it's premature to move forward with implementing the law, including seating the Board until the lawsuit is resolved.
"Additionally, we question the timing of these appointments. Governor Carney, who will leave office in January, is filling five of the six available appointed positions, leaving the Board incomplete. We believe it would be more appropriate for the incoming Meyer Administration to oversee the full appointment process. For these reasons, we have chosen to abstain from these votes."
Ultimately all five nominees were voted in, they include:
Richard Geisenberger
Heath Chasanov
Thomas Brown
David Singleton
Devona Williams
Governor Carney thanked the Senate for confirming his nominees and touted the accomplishments of his picks to lead this newly established board. “From serving in our world-class judiciary to contributing to education, health care, and the Delaware River and Bay Authority, I look forward to the impact these highly qualified individuals will make.” Said Gov. Carney.
Democrat Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, who will soon represent Delaware in the U.S. House of Representatives, was in Dover for Monday's vote on her last day as a State Senator. Rep.-elect Mcbride arguing "We are here to fulfill our constitutional obligation to advise and consent on nominations. And we shouldn't begin a precedent of keeping positions open because we disagree with the underlying legislation that was passed to create them."
Rep.-elect McBride would go on to add "What is clear is that the rising cost of health care is unsustainable, and it's resulting in increased costs not only for state government, but for health care premium payers across this state, and that we need to get these spending in control. This policy is hopefully one part of a multi-pronged strategy to bring down the costs of health care facing Delaware state government and individual Delawareans."
The fight over the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board will continue despite Monday's appointments. ChristianaCare, which operates in northern Delaware, is suing over the constitutionality of the board and the outcome of that legal dispute may have wide-ranging implications in the First State.