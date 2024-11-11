OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City's latest fire station has officially opened, adding a state-of-the-art facility to the area’s emergency services. The midtown fire station is located at 6503 Coastal Highway.
“Now that we’re occupying it, it far exceeded any expectation I had,” said Fire Chief Richard Bowers. Extensive planning and resources went into creating a space designed with both functionality and firefighter health in mind.
The facility is equipped with modern amenities and dedicated spaces to support the well-being of emergency personnel. Inside, firefighters have access to comfortable lounge areas, bunk rooms for rest, a specialized training area, and a spacious kitchen with an adjoining balcony offering a scenic view of Ocean City. Additionally, the new station boasts the largest fitness room of any firehouse in town.
A particularly noteworthy feature is the decontamination suite, designed to reduce firefighters' exposure to harmful chemicals encountered during calls. The decontamination suite plays a vital role in addressing long-term health risks, such as cancer, which are more prevalent among firefighters due to their exposure to toxic substances.
“We want to do everything we can to prevent that,” Bowers emphasized.
While the new building itself won’t prevent fires, the added resources and technology make the department more prepared to respond effectively and ensure firefighter safety once they return from the scene. The chief also hopes the station will lead to even faster emergency response times and will serve as a valuable asset to Ocean City for years to come.