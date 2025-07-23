DOVER, Del. — Delaware lawmakers have approved amendments creating a statewide public list of people convicted of animal abuse, which will be maintained by the Office of Animal Welfare and available to the public on the agency’s website.
The list will include names, birthdates, booking photos and convictions of adult individuals found guilty of animal abuse offenses to help the public and animal agencies identify those who pose a risk to animal welfare. Misdemeanor convictions remain listed for five years, while felony convictions remain for 15 years.
The law also prohibits animal shelters from approving pet adoptions for anyone listed as an animal abuse offender. Offenders can petition for early removal — two years for misdemeanors and seven years for felonies — if they demonstrate rehabilitation and pose no risk to animals.
Supporters say the list will protect animals and help prevent abusers from regaining access to pets.
The bill awaits the Governor's signature.