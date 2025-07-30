DELAWARE- A new law signed by Governor Matt Meyer will make CPR, first aid, and AED training mandatory for all coaches in Delaware’s school sports programs.
The law also requires schools to have emergency plans in place and make sure defibrillators are on hand, and working, at every game and practice.
It’s all part of a push to better protect student-athletes if a medical emergency strikes on the field.
“As a mom, I’ve sat in the stands with that little voice in the back of my head — what if something goes wrong?” said House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris, who sponsored the bill. “This makes sure coaches are ready to act in those moments.”
The law, known as House Bill 71, also makes it a requirement for schools to keep their AEDs registered with emergency services and regularly maintained — so they’re not just there, but ready to use.
Governor Meyer called the law a “concrete step” toward building safer school communities.
In a separate bill also signed Wednesday, lawmakers approved a new special license plate for William Penn High School. Proceeds from plate sales will go toward scholarships and school events.