Gazebo

Ocean Pines General Manager John Viola praised the efforts of the Ocean Pines team and contractor Whayland for keeping the project on schedule. (Ocean Pines Association)

OCEAN PINES, Md. - Construction is progressing on a new gazebo at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines, with completion expected ahead of the annual Veterans Day ceremony in November. Ocean Pines General Manager John Viola praised the efforts of the Ocean Pines team and contractor Whayland for keeping the project on schedule.

Rendering

A dedication ceremony for the new gazebo is planned for Veterans Day on Nov. 11. (Ocean Pines Association)

"Thanks to the planning, coordination, and execution of the team, we are on track and encouraged by the progress," Viola said. Senior Public Works Director Eddie Wells noted that Whayland has delivered high-quality workmanship throughout the project.

A dedication ceremony for the new gazebo is planned for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you