OCEAN PINES, Md. - Construction is progressing on a new gazebo at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines, with completion expected ahead of the annual Veterans Day ceremony in November. Ocean Pines General Manager John Viola praised the efforts of the Ocean Pines team and contractor Whayland for keeping the project on schedule.
"Thanks to the planning, coordination, and execution of the team, we are on track and encouraged by the progress," Viola said. Senior Public Works Director Eddie Wells noted that Whayland has delivered high-quality workmanship throughout the project.
A dedication ceremony for the new gazebo is planned for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.