WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.- The Virginia Space Flight Academy has partnered with Newport News Public Schools through a $2 million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity aimed at enhancing STEM education across 12 schools.
This partnership will enhance STEM education for students in 12 schools over the next five years through a program called "Mission STEM: Pioneering Pathways in Robotics and Space Exploration."
Students will have the chance to participate in several programs, including a STEM Academy for middle schoolers, a summer Space Adventure Camp for kids aged 11 to 16, and a day camp focused on aerospace for high school students. This partnership aims to engage students and prepare them for future careers in science and technology.