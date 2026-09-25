SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The New Road parking area in Delaware Seashore State Park will close beginning Sept. 28 as work moves forward on the Thompson Island Living Shoreline project.
Delaware State Parks is closing the parking area while materials are delivered for the project's next phase. The closure is expected to last no more than five weeks, according to the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.
The upcoming phase will focus on Thompson Island's eastern shore, where crews plan to construct an 810-foot living reef using Oyster Castles. These are layered, interlocking concrete structures designed as an alternative to more labor-intensive living shoreline projects. According to the center, the structures can provide a base for shellfish growth while creating habitat for plants and animals.
The concrete structures can also provide refuge for shrimp and small fish while helping protect the shoreline from coastal storms and rising sea levels. The structure's modular design allows the reef to be expanded in the future if needed.
The reef is designed to reduce beach erosion, protect terrapin and horseshoe crab habitat and preserve Thompson Island's natural resources, said the organization.
Delaware State Parks is asking people planning to visit New Road during the construction period to plan around the closure. Tower Road Bayside can be used as an alternative bay access point.
A $1.25 million grant is being contributed by Energize Delaware. The organization is partnering with Delaware State Parks and Sovereign Environmental on the project.