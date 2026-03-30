DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of the Arts and the Delaware Office of Veterans Services have announced a new round of free eight-week art courses through its CreatiVeterans program.
Participants in CreatiVeterans explore a variety of artistic techniques under the guidance of professional teaching artists, bringing Delaware veterans together. At the end of the course, the veterans have the opportunity to showcase their work in a community exhibition, sharing their artistic achievements.
"CreatiVeterans gives Delaware veterans the chance to explore creativity, discover new skills, and build real connections with fellow veterans," said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. "The arts have an extraordinary ability to bring people together, and we are thrilled to make these opportunities accessible statewide."
Veterans who took part in the program’s first round enjoyed building friendships with fellow veterans.
"It was really nice because for one, we're all veterans so we all have that background of things that we've all been through similar but different," said Jesse Hermanson, a Delaware veteran and a class participant.
According to CreatiVeterans, creative engagement supports overall wellbeing, reduces stress, and promotes a sense of belonging, especially for veterans navigating post-service life.
"To me it was just a relief," said Joy Smith, another veteran and participant. "It took the stress away because in the backgorund you hear all the veterans just chattering. They are just talking about music, they're cracking jokes, so it was just very laid-back and very calming."
The upcoming spring sessions include:
'The Courage to Create' led by Jane Quartarone -
- Wednesdays, April 8 to June 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- American Legion Stahl Post 30, 156 A N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720
'Gelli Plate Printing with “Es”' led by Es Curtis -
- Tuesdays, April 7-June 2 from 5 p.m. tp 7 p.m.
- Smyrna VFW Post 8801, 4941 Wheatleys Pond Rd, Smyrna, DE 19977
'The Power of Visual Creativity' led by Barbara Calkins -
- Thursdays, April 9-June 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- American Legion Post 17, 113 American Legion Rd, Lewes, DE 19958
The CreatiVeterans program is free for Delaware veterans, but space is limited to 12 participants per session. No prior art experience is required and registration is on CreatiVeterans' website.