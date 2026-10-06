MARYLAND- Maryland is updating the training materials used to prepare new drivers by adding new safety information, videos and a redesigned manual to help teenagers and other first-time drivers handle modern road conditions.
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration says the updated Maryland Rookie Driver curriculum is the program's first comprehensive update since 2017.
The revised curriculum includes expanded instruction on work zone safety, information about technology found in newer cars and new safety videos intended for use in driver education classrooms.
The administration developed the materials with help from safety advocates and driving schools in Maryland.
“We are serious about safety at the MVA and driver education is one of our most important tools for preparing new drivers to make safe decisions behind the wheel,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Gov. Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative. “This updated curriculum gives instructors new tools and gives students information that reflects the realities they will encounter on today’s roads. We are grateful to the driving schools that helped us test and refine these materials and strengthen driver education for Maryland’s newest motorists.”
Redesigned Maryland Rookie Driver's Manual
Along with the curriculum changes, the MVA redesigned the Maryland Rookie Driver’s Manual.
According to transportation leaders, the updated manual retains the same safety standards and requirements found in earlier editions while using shorter explanations and a more accessible layout. It also includes updated information about vehicle technology and modern safety features.
The Maryland Highway Safety Office reviewed the manual to ensure it reflects current safety recommendations. The review also included recommendations from Gov. Moore’s Work Zone Safety Work Group.
The manual was also updated to align with Executive Order 01.01.2024.25 and the Moore-Miller administration’s effort to make state information easier to understand.
According to the Motor Vehicle Administration, earlier plain-language improvements helped produce a 15% increase in the pass rate for noncommercial learner’s permits.
The redesigned Maryland Rookie Driver’s Manual is available online.
The updated curriculum and manual are intended to give instructors and new drivers information that more closely reflects the roads, safety challenges and technology they encounter today.