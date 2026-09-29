GEORGETOWN, Del. - Solar energy is expanding across Sussex County, with new projects moving through the county approval process while people continue to debate the impact of large-scale solar farms on their communities.
A new community solar farm in Georgetown is now operational following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 91-acre project includes more than 5,600 solar panels and is expected to help power the local electric grid.
Stephanie Hansen, chair of the Delaware Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee, said 563 people have signed up to receive energy from the solar farm.
"It means that they're going to have lower bills," said Hansen.
Community solar projects allow customers to receive benefits from a solar installation without necessarily having solar panels installed on their own homes.
Supporters say the projects can make renewable energy available to people who may not have suitable rooftops or cannot install solar panels themselves.
"It gives opportunity for people to go solar who might not have a nice house with a big roof. It opens up the opportunity for people in condominiums, low income housing, apartments," said Jordan Belknap, with Turning Point Energy.
But some Georgetown residents said they do not support the solar farm's location.
Nancy Zuromski, who lives in Georgetown, said she believes solar farms can negatively affect nearby residents and wildlife.
"I think they're a nuisance. It's not going to be healthy for the animals or for the people to live next to it," said Zuromski.
Residents who live near the Georgetown project expressed different concerns about the development. One resident said she does not support the solar farm because she believes it is not environmentally safe. Another resident who lives behind the project also said she does not agree with its location, but prefers it to additional residential development.
Zuromski also questioned whether solar panels actually save homeowners money. She mentiones her neighbor who installed solar panels at his home expected to save money.
"He has told us that his energy prices shot up because of the solar panels. They they're not saving him anything," said Zuromski.
Supporters of community solar say expanding access to renewable energy could help more Delaware residents participate in solar power and potentially reduce electricity costs. Opponents have raised concerns about how large solar installations could affect neighboring properties, wildlife and undeveloped land.
According to the power companies, the expansion of solar fields is expected to reduce power prices for thousands of Delaware families.