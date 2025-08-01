SALISBURY, Md. - According to the City of Salisbury, they have launched their newly redesigned website for Downtown Salisbury.
User friendly, intuitive and comprehensive are just a few words to describe this helpful resource for visitors, residents and business owners. Acting as a hub for all things Downtown, users will find easy access to event calendars, permit applications, business directories, news updates and more.
Whether it's used for visits, finding resources or just staying informed on everything Salisbury; the site offers it all in digestible and easy to understand bites.
“Downtown is the heart of Salisbury, and our new site is the best way to stay connected with all the action,” says Acting Deputy City Administrator Allen Swinger. Mayor Randy Taylor added, “Website searches drive real business to Salisbury. This newly upgraded site supports our business community and will play a key role in marketing what the City of Salisbury has to offer to both locals and tourists.”
The City invites everyone to explore the new website here.