WORCESTER COUNTY Md. — The Maryland State Highway Administration will perform nighttime guardrail repairs on MD 90, also known as the Ocean City Expressway, between MD 589 and MD 528 on Wednesday, Feb. 18.
The work will take place at two locations along MD 90 — one near MD 589, also known as Racetrack Road, and another near the eastern end of the St. Martins Bridge. Crews are expected to complete the repairs by 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, weather permitting.
During the repairs, traffic will be detoured to US 50. Beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday, contractor L.S. Lee Inc. of York, Pennsylvania, will use message boards, arrow boards and cones to guide drivers through the detour.
Drivers should plan to add about 30 minutes to their commute during the guardrail repair work.
The State Highway Administration is asking drivers to slow down, allow extra travel time, stay alert and move over when approaching a work zone.