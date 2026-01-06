DelDOT (copy)

The closures are needed for bridge painting work in the area.

MILFORD, Del.- Drivers traveling on Route 1 near Milford should plan for nighttime lane closures beginning next week.

The Delaware Department of Transportation says lanes will be closed nightly on Route 1 at Cedar Beach Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday, Jan. 12, and continuing through mid-February, weather permitting.

DelDOT says drivers should expect minor delays and are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

