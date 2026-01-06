MILFORD, Del.- Drivers traveling on Route 1 near Milford should plan for nighttime lane closures beginning next week.
The Delaware Department of Transportation says lanes will be closed nightly on Route 1 at Cedar Beach Road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday, Jan. 12, and continuing through mid-February, weather permitting.
The closures are needed for bridge painting work in the area.
DelDOT says drivers should expect minor delays and are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling through the work zone.
