GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Police Department, in partnership with several law enforcement agencies, arrested nine men on charges of solicitation of prostitution following a sting operation.
As a result of the of the arrest, nine individuals were taken into custody and charged with patronizing a prostitute within 1,000 feet of a school, residence or church.
"This operation highlights the importance of cooperation between the Georgetown Police Department, our allied agencies, and the local community," said Georgetown Police Chief Ralph W. Holm Jr. "Working together, we are committed to alleviating the negative impact of human trafficking and improving the quality of life in Georgetown."
All suspects were released on their own recognizance and are awaiting future court dates.