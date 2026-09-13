DAGSBORO, Del. - Nominations are now open for the 2026-27 Indian River High School Hall of Fame class.
The Hall of Fame, according to the school district, recognizes Indian River High School alumni for professional accomplishments, leadership, citizenship and service to their communities and the school.
The Indian River School District says that nominees must have graduated from Indian River High School at least 10 years before being nominated. The selection committee will consider accomplishments, recognition in the nominee’s field and their commitment to service and the IRHS community.
The deadline to submit a nomination is Oct. 16. Each nomination must include a completed nomination form and a second letter of recommendation from another individual. Forms are available online.
Those who are selected will be honored at a special ceremony in 2027 and receive a Hall of Fame plaque, says the district.