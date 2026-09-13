An entrance to the Indian River High School on a sunny day.

Know an Indian River High School graduate who deserves to be in the Hall of Fame? Nominations are now open for the 2026-27 class.

DAGSBORO, Del. - Nominations are now open for the 2026-27 Indian River High School Hall of Fame class.

The Hall of Fame, according to the school district, recognizes Indian River High School alumni for professional accomplishments, leadership, citizenship and service to their communities and the school.

The Indian River School District says that nominees must have graduated from Indian River High School at least 10 years before being nominated. The selection committee will consider accomplishments, recognition in the nominee’s field and their commitment to service and the IRHS community.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Oct. 16. Each nomination must include a completed nomination form and a second letter of recommendation from another individual. Forms are available online.

Those who are selected will be honored at a special ceremony in 2027 and receive a Hall of Fame plaque, says the district. 

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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