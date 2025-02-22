LEWES, Del. - Celebrate Wellness, a nonprofit launched in 2022 by La Vida Hospitality, is working to provide mental health resources for hospitality workers through education, access to support and financial aid for professional therapy.
By 2024, Celebrate Wellness had become an independent nonprofit under the Greater Lewes Foundation. According to Program Manager Kathy McDonald, the organization referred 65 individuals to mental health resources and covered 168 hours of therapy for local restaurant employees last year.
Looking ahead, McDonald hopes to expand funding to reach more workers in need, “Based upon participant surveys, we have a program that is needed and that works,” McDonald said. “The challenge now is to grow our base of funding so all those who need this service can receive it.”
Hospitality workers can receive up to 10 free therapy sessions, with mental health professionals vetted through the program. Funding comes from donations, sponsorships and fundraising events.