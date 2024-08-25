GEORGETOWN, Del. - In observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), atTAcK addiction will hold public events next week in Georgetown and Newark to honor the lives lost to the opioid epidemic in Delaware and provide resources to the community.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m., the Sussex County Chapter of atTAcK addiction will host a gathering at The Circle in Georgetown. The event will feature messages of remembrance, healing and hope, along with access to local resources and support services for those affected by overdose.
AtTAcK addiction is a nonprofit organization created in memory of Tyler Armstrong Keister after his accidental overdose. The group says their main goal is to educate and bring awareness of addiction as a disease, rather than the stigma that is suffered in shame by the person with the disease and their loved ones.