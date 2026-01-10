OC Film Festival marks 10th season with discounted tickets

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Early bird passes are now on sale for the 10th Annual Ocean City Film Festival, set for March 5–8, at theaters and venues throughout Ocean City.
The four-day festival, produced by the Art League of Ocean City, will feature screenings of more than 100 independent films from local and international filmmakers, along with filmmaker question-and-answer sessions, special events, and opening and closing parties. The Town of Ocean City is a major sponsor.
The festival says discounted Tier One pricing is available through Feb. 15, with four-day passes priced at $125 and one-day passes at $35. The festival says prices increase Feb. 16 to $145 for a four-day pass and $40 for a one-day pass.
OC Film Festival says comedy performer Patton Oswalt will headline the festival with a live performance at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on March 5. Tickets for that event are sold separately.
The Ocean City Film Festival is an annual nonprofit event, and reminds viewers that films shown are unrated and may include adult content.