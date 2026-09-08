OCEAN CITY, Md. - As motorcycles roll into Ocean City for Bike Week, police are stepping up enforcement with a special event zone to keep riders, drivers and pedestrians safe.
The special event zone took effect Tuesday, and will remain in place through Sunday, Sept. 13.
The Town of Ocean City says the special event zone covers the town from the Ocean City Inlet north to the Delaware state line. It also extends halfway across the Route 50 and Route 90 bridges.
Speed limits within the special event zone have been reduced to 30 mph to protect motorists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians. Police also said parking restrictions will be more strictly enforced, particularly in prohibited areas marked by red curbs.
Violations committed within the special event zone can carry significantly increased penalties.
According to the Ocean City Police Department, a speeding violation that could normally result in an $80 fine could carry a penalty of up to $1,000. Some violations could also result in arrest.
The four day event will bring live music, motorcycles, stunt shows, fireworks, vendors, food and more to the Ocean City Inlet. There will also be events at the Convention Center.
For longtime Bike Week attendee Robert Hayles, the added enforcement is an important part of keeping the event safe.
“The special event zone is a tenfold plus,” Hayles tells CoastTV.
Hayles has been coming to Bike Week for more than a decade and says riders should slow down and enjoy the experience rather than treating Ocean City’s streets like a racetrack.
“It’s not a drag strip out here. Slow down. Don’t get in a hurry; there’s no need for it,” Hayles says. “It will still be there when you get there. The beer will still be cold. The band will still be playing.”
For Casie Ryan, this year marks her first time attending the event.
“I think everybody should have respect for everybody,” Ryan says. “Be careful, and just have a good time.”
Ryan says she is looking forward to seeing the motorcycles and meeting other people in town for Bike Week.
“Definitely the bikes. I am very excited to see the creativity of some of these bikes,” Ryan says. “But also to collab with people, get out there, introduce myself, and make some new friends.”
The town of Ocean City and its police department say officers will be fully staffed throughout the event, with additional assistance from the Maryland State Police, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Department of Transportation Police, and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
OCPD says law enforcement will patrol both the streets and beaches as Bike Week gets underway.
With thousands of visitors expected to take part in the festivities, police and attendees alike are urging riders to follow the rules, watch their speed, and make safety a priority throughout the week.