OCEAN CITY, Md. – Snow is set to hit the coast yet again, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Ocean City from Wednesday through early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials are urging residents and visitors to avoid travel due to hazardous road conditions. The heaviest snowfall is expected overnight and could hamper morning commutes. If you do need to hit the road you're advised to give extra space for snow plows and road crews.
The Town of Ocean City is encouraging the public to prepare for winter conditions by taking precautions before, during, and after the storm. Authorities recommend having emergency supplies on hand, avoiding unnecessary travel, and using heating devices safely.
Residents are also advised to install and test carbon monoxide alarms if using alternative heat sources and to monitor weather updates closely as conditions develop.
The town will continue to provide updates as the storm progresses. For the latest information, follow Ocean City officials on social media.