LEWES, Del. - Sussex County Planning and Zoning voted 4-0 to approve a change of zone needed for an expansion of The Moorings at Lewes, after deferring a decision on Jan. 7, citing the need for additional information before proceeding.
The expansion includes 64 new independent living residences, consisting of 43 apartments and 21 cottages. According to county documents, the expansion would require the demolition of six existing residential units currently located on the property.
The project is proposed by Springpoint at Lewes, Inc. The applicant states the expansion is intended to address increased demand for senior housing in Delaware, improve services for current and future residents, and provide economic benefits to the area.
Planning and Zoning received a petition in support of the project containing more than 80 signatures.
CoastTV previously spoke with one elderly couple living in the development, who stated that their home would be demolished under the proposal and expressed concern about being displaced from the residence where they planned to remain long term.
Springpoint told CoastTV they will cover the moving expenses for those relocating.
"We are working directly with each affected resident to coordinate their move, provide options for new accommodations within the community, and identify solutions that best meet their individual needs," said the Springpoint statement.
Local Mary Menaquale says that's not right.
"It's heartbreaking for the ones that are experiencing that. I really feel for them. And I hope that there's a better outcome for them, especially the ones that are extremely elderly," said Menaquale. "Like, how do you start over?"
However, Moorings resident Carol Lader says the expansion is a good thing.
"I'm obviously in favor of it because I understand there's some bigger need," said Lader. "A larger need for seniors in this area, especially. It's a draw to the, shall we say, tourist area."
Springpoint told CoastTV this expansion helps them meet the growing demand for high-quality senior living.
"We are continuing to work diligently with each affected resident to provide options for new accommodations within the community and to identify solutions that meet their individual needs," Springpoint said.
The project still must go before Sussex County Council.