LEWES, Del. — Sussex County Planning and Zoning deferred a decision Wednesday on a proposed expansion of The Moorings at Lewes, saying more information is needed before moving forward.
The plan would add 21 single-family detached homes and 46 multifamily apartment buildings, totaling 274 additional units at the senior living community. To make room for the expansion, according to county documents, six existing family units would be demolished, including the home of Jean and Rich Woolley, who have lived at The Moorings for a decade.
“All of a sudden there was a meeting with administration where they told us this was going to happen and that our homes were going to be destroyed,” Jean Woolley said.
The Woolleys say their cottage, where they expected to live out their days, would be replaced with a parking lot under the proposal.
“All of a sudden our life changed,” Jean Woolley said. “We weren’t sleeping. Everything in our life was ruled by what are we going to do, who do we turn to for help, do we have to do this?”
Springpoint, the parent company of The Moorings, says Delaware’s growing senior population has created a critical need for additional housing. Springpoint says the expansion would improve services for current and future residents and help support the local economy.
Support to the project includes a petition with more than 80 signatures, though the Woolleys say they believe some employees were pressured into signing.
Planning and Zoning has not said when the project will be discussed next. Even once a decision is made, the proposal would still require review by Sussex County Council.