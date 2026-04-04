Ocean City

Ocean City will host a series of volunteer beach clean-ups at multiple locations throughout April, organized by Beach Heroes-OC.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A series of volunteer beach clean-ups will take place throughout April at multiple locations across Ocean City, offering residents and visitors opportunities to help keep the shoreline clean.

The events begin April 7 at the Inlet, north of the Ferris wheel, from 9 to 10 a.m. A community-wide clean-up involving multiple groups is scheduled for April 11 at 4th Street and the Boardwalk from 9 to 11 a.m.

Additional clean-ups are planned for April 14 at 37th Street (oceanside, Castle in the Sand lot), April 21 at North Division Street and Baltimore Avenue (municipal lot), and April 28 at Worcester Street and Baltimore Avenue (municipal lot). Each of those events will run from 9 to 10 a.m.

The clean-ups are organized by Beach Heroes-OC and are open to volunteers interested in supporting local environmental efforts.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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