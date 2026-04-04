OCEAN CITY, Md. - A series of volunteer beach clean-ups will take place throughout April at multiple locations across Ocean City, offering residents and visitors opportunities to help keep the shoreline clean.
The events begin April 7 at the Inlet, north of the Ferris wheel, from 9 to 10 a.m. A community-wide clean-up involving multiple groups is scheduled for April 11 at 4th Street and the Boardwalk from 9 to 11 a.m.
Additional clean-ups are planned for April 14 at 37th Street (oceanside, Castle in the Sand lot), April 21 at North Division Street and Baltimore Avenue (municipal lot), and April 28 at Worcester Street and Baltimore Avenue (municipal lot). Each of those events will run from 9 to 10 a.m.
The clean-ups are organized by Beach Heroes-OC and are open to volunteers interested in supporting local environmental efforts.