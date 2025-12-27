Ocean City announces free beachgrass plug bundles for February pickup

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City announced the availability of bundles of beachgrass plugs for a pickup date of Feb. 7, 2026, for planting in secondary dune areas along oceanfront properties within town limits.
According to Ocean City, the plugs are available at no cost to approved applicants, though participants must provide volunteer labor to install them. Planting is a simple but labor-intensive process and must take place the same day or within a few days following the February pickup date.
Ocean City says funding for the project comes from Atlantic Coastal Bays Critical Area fee-in-lieu funds, which are collected during the permitting process when required mitigation cannot be fully located on site. Town officials said the fee-in-lieu rate was increased this past year to encourage on-site mitigation, and when that is not possible, the funds are used to support environmental enhancements throughout Ocean City.
Officials said healthy secondary dunes help create a more resilient community and ecosystem by increasing wildlife habitat and enhanced storm surge protection.